Group Futurista hosted its “Future of Digital Manufacturing” Summit

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista successfully hosted its fruitful “Future of Digital Manufacturing” Summit on the 14th of October at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The summit was hosted by Kirsten Leahy. The Diamond sponsor for the event was Seebo, and the media partners were IOT Council, IT Supply Chain, and Globalia Logistics Network

This intuitive event was opened with a fabulous keynote from Maria Luiza Niculescu-Aron

Head of Digital Strategy & Innovation at Halma plc. She spoke about a rather interesting topic, which is the development of the correct skills and mindsets to succeed at Digital Transformation. She was followed by Liran Akavia, COO of Diamond Sponsor Seebo, and talked about Automated Root Cause analysis and the future benefits it offered. Other speakers included Bill Papantoniou, Pierre Perdoux, and Saurabh Verma! They discussed some of the hot topics with regards to Digital Manufacturing such as Digital Twins, Post Covid-Value Chain, and more! The summit was filled with these bright discussions and delved deep into digital manufacturing’s potential and how immense it would be in the future of manufacturing. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as she took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes which provided an interactive platform to all the attendants to clarify their doubts.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were extremely informative and knowledgeable. It provided a wonderful chance to learn more about the impact of Digital Manufacturing and its growing importance. The event closed out with a fireside chat between the host and the Co-Founder & COO of the event’s diamond sponsor Seebo, Liran Akavia who discussed all unmissable trends in 2021, with regards to Digital Manufacturing.

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.