11 Waist Trainers You Can Get From Waist Me Up With Big Discount and Free Delivery

Kardashian Latex Waist Trainer

Original Price: $149.95

Discounted Price: $69.95

Suitable for people with a regular or a long torso, this waist trimming undergarment has three layers of Latex core material with cotton lining. It’s easily adjustable and is perfect for everyday use or when you’re engaging in a sports activity.

Latex Waist Trainer with Zip

Original Price: $179.95

Discounted Price: $89.95

If you want a waist trainer Australia that’s easy to wear, this is the item for you. It has nine steel bones with hook-and-eye closures for a more secure hold. Though its outer material is Latex rubber, its inner soft cotton material can assure your comfort. It’s ideal for everyday use, gym workout, and even for pregnancy recovery.

Tummy Flattening Waist Wrapping Belt

Original Price: $69.95

Discounted Price: $39.95

This abdomen trimming belt is available in four sizes: 3, 4, 5, and 6 metres. It’s elastic, comfortable to wear, and is recommended for postpartum recovery.

Lightweight Neoprene Waist Trainer with Double Clinching Belts

Original Price: $59.95

Discounted Price: $29.95

Made of 80% neoprene and 20% nylon, this double belt tummy control gives firm pressure on your abdomen area. It also aids in improving your posture when regularly worn.

Tummy Flattening Waist Cincher Belly Control Panty

Original Price: $89.95

Discounted Price: $49.95

Featuring a sultry thong design, this undergarment flattens your tummy, slims down your waist, and enhances your buttox area.

Breathable Everyday Waist Trainer

Original Price: $79.95

Discounted Price: $39.95

Made from soft nylon/Spandex fabric, this breathable and elastic waist trainer is the ideal everyday companion. Its three-row hook-and-eye design provides different levels of compression, depending on your goals.

Hourglass Waist Trainer Fitness Belt

Original Price: $99.95

Discounted Price: $69.95

A regular at your local gym? You can complement your workout exercises with this waist training fitness belt that offers extreme support. It also minimises your risk of injury.

Ultra Tummy Flatenning & Butt Lifting Bodysuit

Original Price: $174.95

Discounted Price: $79.95

This bodysuit is made from breathable Italian fabric. It’s highly recommended for its superior tummy control capability. Not only that, it can also lift your bust and butt to give your body more curves.

Ultimate Waist & Thigh Fat Burning Belt

Original Price: $129.95

Discounted Price: $69.95

This fat burning belt’s target is to reduce the appearance of cellulite in your waist and thigh. It’s also butt lifting and is great for working out. It’s equipped with adjustable straps for a perfect fit.

Waist Me Up Butt Lifter Shorts

Original Price: $69.95

Discounted Price: $39.95

This open bottom shorts won’t only help you achieve a rounded rear, but it also aids in shaping your hips and thighs. It has a cotton internal lining to give you comfort while wearing it.

Tummy & Waist Slimming Leggings

Original Price: $129.95

Discounted Price: $69.95

These high-waist slimming leggings are comfortable to wear. It’s highly effective in shedding extra fat off your tummy and waist.

