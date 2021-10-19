Global Fire Resistant Glass Market Industry Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Fire resistant glasses prevent the spreading of flames & smokes, and block the transfer of radiant and conductive heat. The fire resistant glasses are available in various fire ratings ranging from 20 minutes to 180 minutes. The use of these glasses depends on area and size limitations, as well as building safety codes imposed by government associations with respect to specific applications. With the increasing safety codes and fire protection regulations, the use of fire resistant glasses is increasing rapidly in the building & construction industry. The fire resistant glass market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.9% to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2021.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4756930

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period. India is the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific fire resistant glass market, accounting for a moderate share in the overall market of the region. It is projected to be a potential market for fire resistant glasses owing to growing economy, rapid advances in technology, and increasing manufacturing and application industries.

Ceramic are the fastest-growing type of fire resistant glasses in the global market. The ceramic glasses can be tinted, mirrored, and transparent. They are gaining important among fire resistant glass manufacturers and end users owing to their wide range of applications. The ceramic fire resistant glasses provide fire ratings from 20 minutes to 3 hours, and can withstand thermal shock. These glasses also have high impact resistance that meet the Federal Standards 16CFR1201 – Category II.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4756930

The building & construction segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the fire resistant glass market during the forecast period. To reduce loss of property and life, various codes and regulations have been implemented worldwide, which increase the use of these glasses. The safety codes and regulations are highest in Europe, followed by North America. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and International Building Code (IBC) are the major regulatory bodies that impose the codes and standards for fire resistant products in various markets.

The major players in the global fire resistant glass market implemented various development strategies in the past five years. New product launch/development, agreement/collaboration, expansion, and merger & acquisition are some of the key strategies undertaken by manufacturers such as Compagnie De Saint-Gobain (France), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), SAFTI First Fire Rated Glazing Systems (U.S.), and Promat International NV (Belgium, which has helped enhance production and increase the demand for fire resistant glasses in the global market.