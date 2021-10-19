Bag Filter Market Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2023

IL, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Bag Filter Market by Type (Pulse Jet, Shaker, Reverse Air), Media (Woven, Non-Woven), Fluid Type (Air, Liquid), Applications (Power Generation, Cement, Mining, Chemical, and Municipal), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The global bag filter market is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 7.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.54%. This growth can be attributed to the environment and safety regulations set by different governments to reduce air pollution, growth in the cement and mining industry, and requirement of a safe working environment in industries.

The pulse jet segment is expected to hold the largest share of bag filter market, by type, during the forecast period.

The pulse jet segment is estimated to dominate bag filter market in 2018 and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the fact that pulse jet filters allow cleaning of the pollutants without hampering the production process in industries such as cement and mining. Pulse jet filters are increasingly used in industries such as cement, power generation, and mining to regulate the particle emission and to meet the emission standards.

The nonwoven segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of bag filter market, by media, during the forecast period.

The nonwoven segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the highly efficient filtration level and high temperature resistance in applications in industries such as power generation and chemical industry. In the cement and mining industry, where there is an increased need to reduce particulate emissions, nonwoven bag filters offer optimum filtration performance in conditions such as high temperature and high flow applications.

Asia Pacific: The leading market for bag filters.

In this report, bag filter market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global bag filter market in 2018 owing to the industrial pollution from countries such as China and India, where there is huge requirement for power and infrastructural development due to growing population. Other countries in this region are also investing in infrastructure and power generation projects to tackle growing population demands. The grot hog bag filter market in this region is also driven by increasing necessity to improve air quality in industries for workers. Failure to install bag filters can result into severe air pollution related diseases and subsequent death.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in bag filter market. Some of the key players are Babcock & Wilcox (US), Eaton (Republic of Ireland), Donaldson (US), Camfil Farr (Sweden), and Parker Hannifin (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their shares in bag filter market.

