Global Top Fabric Filters Market Industry Leaders

The fabric filters market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the marketare stringent regulations governing emission and treatment of industrial effluents, need for a safe working environment in major manufacturing sites, and the growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia.

The major players in the market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (US), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M(US), American Fabric Filter (US), APC Filtration (Canada), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (Ireland), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), Irema Ireland (Ireland), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Nordic Air Filtration (Denmark), Sandler AG (Germany), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (Georgia), and TWE group (Germany).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launch, investment & expansion, and merger & acquisition to further expand their presence in the market. Investment & expansion and merger & acquisition have been the leadingstrategies adopted by the major players from 2015 to 2019, to strengthen theircompetitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global fabric filters market.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland) is focusing on the expansion of itsbusiness to maintain itsleading position in the fabric filters market. For example, the company acquired the land next to its Louveria (Brazil) plant for the expansion of its manufacturing capacity of filtration media. This expansion has helped Ahlstrom-Munksjo cater to the growing demand for filtration media in South America.

Lydall, Inc. (US) is progressing in the market by providing specialty engineered filtration media for various industries, such as power, cement, steel, asphalt, incineration, mining, food, HVAC, and pharmaceutical. In July 2018, Lydall acquired the Precision Filtration division of Precision Custom Coatings (US). Precision Filtration is a producer of air filter media that mainly serves commercial and residential HVAC markets. This acquisition enhanced Lydall’s air filtration media product portfolio.