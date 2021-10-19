Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Trends and Growth Opportunities into Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 19 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Body worn insect repellent Market research report interprets definition, an investigation of significant progress in the industry. It provides overall industry survey, product description, wide array of applications, top players, and development forecast. It enhances understanding about that market along with new business trends.

The Body worn insect repellent Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global body worn insect repellent market size is expected to register revenue of USD 659.01 million by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.06% in the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of disease caused by insect bites among the millennial population.

The apparel segment held the largest share of 55.66% across the global market due to rising preference for usage of these bug-repellent clothes while carrying out outdoor activities like camping, trekking and fishing. The product segment of oils & creams is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.02% from 2019 to 2025 due to protection for longer duration protection provided by such products.

The offline distribution channel segment held the highest share across the global market and accounted for the revenue of USD 289.04 Million due to rising number of factors like the availability of such products in stores across urban areas. The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.48% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025 due to increasing influence of internet and smartphones.

North America held the highest share of 38.0% across the global market in 2018 owing to increase in the usage of body-worn products. In addition, rising number of diseases that are vector-borne diseases are expected to propel the market demand in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 11.06% from 2019 to 2025.

The key players in the body worn insect repellents market are implementing number of marketing strategies like mergers, partnerships and acquisitions to penetrate deeper in the untouched market and enhance their global presence.

Some of the companies for Body Worn Insect Repellent market are:

ExOffcio LLC; Godrej Group; Insect Shield, LLC; Tender Corporation; Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; and Larus Pharma Srl.

