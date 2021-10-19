Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Share and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 19 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market research report interprets definition, an investigation of significant progress in the industry. It provides overall industry survey, product description, wide array of applications, top players, and development forecast. It enhances understanding about that market along with new business trends.

The Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-mobile-phone-protective-cases-market/request-sample

The global mobile phone protective cases market size is projected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast duration. The flourishing smartphone market is the driving force for the demand for mobile accessories. For example, as stated by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Pwc, the Indian market is predicted to touch 859 million by 2022 from 468 million smartphone users. Since repairing a damaged phone screen can be expensive, people are willing to spend extra for a good quality phone cases to safeguard against damages. This is the major determinant driving the mobile phone protective cover market.

Based on product, the body glove division held the largest share, in 2018. The launch of sleek designs along with the use of materials like rubber, thermoplastic polyurethane, and silicon to provide 360°protection is predicted to boost the segment.

Conventional plastic items like polycarbonate are mainly used to produce hard cases that provide minimal protection and are prone to damages. Hybrid mobile phone cases are widely preferred due to their damage absorption embedded with a soft inner layer. Therefore, the segment is predicted to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2025. Manufacturers are also using carbon fiber to increase the resistance capacity in the cases. However, these might be expensive but are strong, durable, and lightweight.

By distribution channel, the offline division held the dominant share of 71.0%, in 2018. Consumers are more inclined towards offline shopping owing to the benefits relating to physical verification and higher customer attention from the sales representatives. However, the online channel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period due to the penetration of the internet and mobile phones. The onset of delivery options like same-day delivery, by vendors along with the flourishing e-commerce sector in tier-III and tier-II cities, is predicted to have a favorable impact on the market.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share, in 2018, due to huge number of smartphone users. China is the leading market in the region with huge sales in both online and offline channels. The Middle East and Africa market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the years due to the wider access of mobile phones in countries like Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa and the number of vendors in the market. For example, Vivo, in July 2019, announced to expand the business in Middle East & Africa market with the company’s products being available in Morocco, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and Bahrain.

Some of the companies for Mobile Phone Protective Cases market are:

Shenzhen Ipaky Electronic Co., Ltd; Incipio, LLC; Otter Products LLC; CG Mobile.; Griffen Technology; ZAGG Intellectual Property Holding Co., Inc.; XtremeGuard; MOKO; Amzer; and Belkin International, Inc.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com