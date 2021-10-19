Carpet and Rug Shampoo Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Carpet and Rug Shampoo Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global carpet and rug shampoo market size is anticipated to register revenue of USD 64.4 Million by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 3.4% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the carpet demand across commercial spaces like offices and shops. Other clients consuming these products involve several hotels, restaurants, as well as clinics.

The segment of commercial application held the largest share of more than 50% in the overall market for carpets and rug shampoo. Developed countries such as U.S. and U.K. are the largest consumers of carpet and rugs across the globe. These products like rugs and carpets are being used to keep the floor dust-free and clean. The use of carpets prevents the chances of falling or slipping over the smooth floor surface. The automotive industry and hospitality industry are the major consumers for carpets and rugs.

As products like shampoo can directly be infused in the cleaning equipment, their demand is expected to surge in the upcoming years. Owing to the increase in the hectic life among the working population coupled with the rise in disposable income, the need for carpet and its related services is expected to have a positive impact in the upcoming years.

The manufacturers have been focusing on making attractive packaging which can be used for household floor cleaning machines. The manufacturers are constantly focusing to boost the sales of their products by implementing various strategies such as product placements in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

In 2018, the region of North America was the largest regional market. The increasing usage of the carpets for improving the aesthetic look of the houses has been on the rise since the last few years. Also, the increasing number of carpet manufacturers and cleaners is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The carpet & rug shampoo market is competitive, due to the presence of regional players and easy entry to the market. Most of the key players operating in this market have set-up there manufacturing facility in Asia-Pacific owing to the low cost of labor and raw material.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The residential type in the end use segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6% due to rise in the usage of carpets and rugs in the living and be rooms.

The segment of commercial end use held a share of more than 50% during the years, 2019 to 2025 due to the increasing infrastructure industry and rapid urbanization.

The region of Europe and North America can be considered as the major markets for carpet and rug shampoo. Moreover, the region of Asia pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to rising constructions of large complexes and buildings.

The market is consolidated with major players like Bio-Kleen, The Clorox Company and Rug Doctor.

