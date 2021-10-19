Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Glycomics/Glycobiology Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forthcoming period. Glycomics is a wide and emerging scientific field emphasizing on defining functional aspects of glycans in biological systems. The higher the complexity of glycome, which is defined as the range of glycans particularly in a cell or organism leads to multiple challenges that could be subjectively decoded.

The challenges are resolved with progress in mass spectrometry along with expansion of genetic and cell biology studies. On the contrary, determining a specific glycan and glycan-binding proteins by incorporating new technology of glycan microarrays guide the glycan function.

Glycomics/glycobiology industry is driven by factors such as growing investments for R&D with a strong emphasis of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on innovative product development. Rise in development of new vaccines for genetic diseases comprising diabetes and influenza will add to the market growth in the forecast period. Rise in government funding for R&D activities and novel approach for drug production process are the other factors driving the market.

Product segmentation for glycomics market includes enzymes, reagents, kits and instruments. Enzymes are further quad furcated into glycosyltransferases, neuraminidases, sialyl transferases and glycosidases. Enzyme segment accounts for a high market share due to wide applications for various drug recovery procedures. Application segment for glycomics/glycobiology industry includes drug discovery &development diagnostics.

Key Players Analysis Covered in these report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies Ltd

Bruker

Merck

Shimazdu Corp

Waters Corporation

New England Biolabs and many others

Glycomics/Glycobiology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

