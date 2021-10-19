Histology and Cytology Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Histology and Cytology Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global histology and cytology market is expected to reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2025. Histology is the study of normal cells and tissue conducted using a microscope. Histologists possess some special skills that are necessary for processing and staining tissue samples. In short, histologists and histopathologists are two different terms with different roles to perform.

Cytology specimens are obtained with an objective to scrutinize tissue at a cellular level. The tissues are samples of tissue fragments or free cells. Fine needle aspiration (FNA) is the most common sample type wherein a very thin needle and a syringe are used to obtain small amounts of fluid from a wound.

From the commercial perspective, histology and cytology is used in the diagnostic and research procedure. The market trends are determined along with manufacturer’s preference for development of kits and reagents for several clinical applications.

Type of Examination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Cytology

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other Players

Histology

Key Players Analysis Covered in these report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Life Technologies Corporation

Hologic

Trivitron Healthcare

Geographical segmentation for histology and cytology industry includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a dominant position in the global market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in cancer incidences and increase in government spending. Asia-Pacific’s market witnesses a higher growth in the forecast period due to economic development and rise in number of multi-specialty hospitals. Rise in foreign investments is another factor responsible for the market growth during the forecast period.

