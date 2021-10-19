Market Leader – Industrial Films Market

[185 Pages Report] The Industral films market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, by value, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to be USD 39.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 49.0 billion by 2025.

Posted on 2021-10-19 by in Agriculture, Chemicals, Construction, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

Industrial Films Market, Industrial Films Global Industral Films Market Trends

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global industrial films market size is estimated to grow from USD 39.4 billion in 2020 to USD 49.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is projected to witness decent growth in the near future, owing to the wide application areas of industrial films ranging from agriculture to the construction industry. Increasing demand from APAC will further drive the growth of the global industrial films market.

Saint-Gobain (France), Berry Global group (US), SKC Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Toray (Japan), and Eastman (US), DSM-RKW SE (Germany) and 3M (US) among others are the leading industrial films manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted expansion, new product development, joint venture, and merger & acquisition as their key growth strategies between 2017 and 2020 to earn a competitive advantage in the industrial films market.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Saint-Gobain (France) is the largest player in the market. In February 2019, Saint-Gobain completed the acquisition of American Seal and Engineering Co., a leader in technical sealing solutions. In May 2019, Saint-Gobain acquired UK-based Pritex, a key player in acoustic and thermal insulation solutions made from polymer-based composite materials and intended for the mobility market.

Berry Global Group (US) is ranked second in the industrial films market. In July 2019, Berry Global Group completed the acquisition of RPC for aggregate consideration of USD 6.1 billion. RPC is a leading plastic product design and engineering company for packaging and select non-packaging markets, with 189 sites in 34 countries. Also, in July 2019, Berry Global Group completed the sale of its Seal For Life (“SFL”) business, which was operated in the Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment for net proceeds of USD 326 million.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227835863

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution