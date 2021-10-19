Corporate Wellness Strategies Adopted Globally to Combat Work-From-Home Burnout

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — With the current work from home scenario, employee wellbeing has become a vital consideration for the employees, considering the rise of burnout symptoms faced by the employees globally.

According to the Gallup report, 76% of the employees experience burnout at least sometimes.

Businesses are therefore found struggling in executing virtual wellness initiatives effectively.

Corporate Wellness Strategies are strategies devised by them to encourage employees to live a

healthy lifestyle.

A new report published by Vantage Circle, highlighting the wellness strategies the corporates can adopt to combat workplace burnout arising from the work-from-home culture. The report aims to encourage employees to build a healthy workforce, quantify and comprehend different wellness strategies well enough to engage remote employees, publicize the various corporate wellness challenges alongside assisting employees, overcoming work-from-home burnout symptoms and highlight the significance of digital wellness platforms.

The statistics gathered during a 2021 Global Interactive HR Tech Virtual event themed on “The Great Emergence” were factored into the formation of this report. This research is completed

with 358 responses from industry experts like HRs, Managers, VPs, and others from diverse industries throughout the world. The United States, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Canada, Germany, Malaysia, and several other countries are among those on the list.

The report also addresses the challenges the organizations face implementing a corporate wellness program for the remote employees, gathered by the survey conducted.

You can download the report here: https://www.vantagecircle.com/hr-academy/industry-reports/industry-report-corporate-wellness-strategies-combat-work-from-home-burnout/

“While Remote Working has been convenient to many and reduced several hours of unproductive office commute times each week, they have camouflaged the boundaries

between work and life. Digital Wellness Platforms like Vantage Fit can emphasize the importance of physical & mental wellness and drive employees to focus on their wellbeing through gamified challenges that are fun and rewarding.” Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, Vantage Circle.

According to the report by Vantage Circle, 31% of the survey respondents mentioned a lack of active engagement as the most arduous challenge while implementing corporate wellness programs. An effective wellness program will only be successful if the employees take part in it.

In a hybrid working conditions that arises due to global pandemic, employers must acknowledge the fact that remote working is not as easy and merry as it seems; it can be stressful and often leads to burnout.

Most of the companies now have adopted a remote working culture, which seems to be the solution. However, it has its own share of challenges, especially burnout. Burnout rates have been the highest since COVID-19. Such circumstances call for an inclusive wellness strategy that will rejuvenate the remote employees, engage them on a common platform and boost their productivity.

A well-defined corporate wellness program will motivate remote employees to come out of their isolation and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle brings ease and simplicity to employee engagement by using simple and smart global solutions for employee rewards, recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.