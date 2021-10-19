The ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation Adds Three New Products

Las Vegas, NV, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — The ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation is pleased to announce they have added three new products to their store. Customers can now purchase a sterling silver bracelet, 14K gold bracelet, or 14K gold pendant to show their support for the Jewish community.

The ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation strives to increase awareness of the events of the holocaust. Instead of never forgetting the events, they focus on helping people remember what happened to prevent similar events from occurring in the future. Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser founded the foundation. It offers educational programs, outreach, and other resources to teach tolerance and advocate for change.

The ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation website includes an online store, where you can purchase a copy of Ben Lesser’s memoir, Zachor pins, or donate to the non-profit. The newly added jewelry features the Hebrew letters ZACHOR, which means “Remember” in hopes that ZACHOR will be a recognized symbol of Holocaust remembrance and worn by millions representing the millions lost. All proceeds on the online shop page help support ZACHOR’s mission

Anyone interested in learning about the new products or any of the other items in the store can find out more by visiting the ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation or by calling 1-800-575-9583.

About the ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation : The ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation was founded by Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser. He wanted to raise awareness of the holocaust and ensure everyone remembers what happened to prevent it from happening in the future. His website offers educational programs, various resources, an online store, and outreach to support the cause.

