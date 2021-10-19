Abcodo and CultureWorks To Hold Webinar on Pathways to an Education in Canada

Toronto, ON, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Canada remains a top study destination for many international students since the country is home to many top higher education institutions (HEIs). To help interested parties discover more about the different pathways to Canadian education, Abcodo and CultureWorks will hold a webinar on Nov. 5, Friday, at 4 p.m. IST.

CultureWorks is a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) licensed by the Government of Canada and accredited by the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), the Ministry of Training Colleges, and Languages Canada. It is a top-rated English language school that helps students prepare for life in Canadian or North American colleges or universities.

“Founded in 1998, CultureWorks is an English for Academic Purposes or EAP school that prepares international students to succeed in Canada’s universities and colleges. Located on campus, its partner schools provide conditional acceptance to CultureWorks students based on academic grades, English language skills, cultural knowledge, and preparation needed to excel in post-secondary education,” shares Lavanya Nair, Manager for Agent Operations at Abcodo.

International students who attend CultureWorks hone their English language skills and undergo training courses that immerse them in a culture that will prepare them not only for university life but also for their future career, as it offers a host of programs through its roster of partner universities.

For more than 23 years, CultureWorks has been offering enriching and engaging programs, such as six-week seminars, pathways programs, Digital Year 1 University + Language programs, and EAP programs that allow direct entry into post-secondary schools.

As a pathways provider, CultureWorks offers a host of benefits for international students looking to study in Canada or North America. These include:

English language training : No matter where they are from, international students will receive training in the English language to help them cope with classes offered by HEIs in Canada or North America. This will equip them with communication skills for university and help them land a successful career.

Top-notch programs: A host of programs and courses will give students the knowledge and skills they need to have a brighter future in their chosen field.

Cultural immersion: Immersing in local culture allows international students to have a deeper appreciation for and understanding of their new environment. This can help lessen the impact of culture shock and make them feel like they truly belong.

“As members of the university and college community, students have access to facilities and services on campus, including visa and study permit assistance and housing coordinators that are available 24 hours per day. The school also supports a student club that organizes many fun events such as games, a club dinner, sports activities, and seasonal events,” adds Nair.

Heinrich Hattingh, Business Development Manager at CultureWorks, will be the webinar’s main presenter, while Amy Lin, Associate Project Manager at CultureWorks, will be the auxiliary presenter. Nair will moderate and let participants know how MSM Unify, a one-stop-shop education marketplace, helps international students pursue an international education in Canada and in other countries in an easier, faster, and simpler way.

Interested participants may register here.

