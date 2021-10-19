Top Market Leader – Impact Modifiers Market

The global impact modifiers market size is estimated at USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. Impact modifiers are additives that enable plastic products to absorb shocks and protect these products from cracking or breaking. The use of impact modifiers improves the properties of polymers, such as impact strength, toughness, and hardness. The amount of impact modifier added depends upon the level of impact resistance needed for end-use applications.

Major companies such as Dow Inc. (US), Lanxess A.G. (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Formosa Plastics Corp. (Taiwan), Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd. (China), SI Group, Inc. (US), Akdeniz Kimya San. ve Tic. Inc. (Turkey), ), En-Door (China), Novista Group (China), and Indofil Industries Limited (India) and among others. These players have been focusing on developmental strategies, such as acquisition, new product launch, expansion, and partnership which have helped them expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets.

Kaneka Corporation is one of the largest chemical manufacturers globally. Kaneka Corporation is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling functional plastics and chemicals through its subsidiaries in the US, Belgium, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Australia, Vietnam, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. The company is focusing on increasing its foothold in the global market. It has undertaken strategic initiatives to encourage innovation, strengthening its position in the PVC additives market.

Arkema S.A. is one of the leading producers of specialty chemicals and advanced materials in the world. The company operates through three segments, namely, high performance materials, industrial specialties, and coating solutions. Additionally, the high performance materials segment consists of specialty additives, technical polymers, and performance additives. Moreover, Arkema completed the acquisition of its partner’s stake in Taixing Sunke Chemicals, its joint venture manufacturing acrylic monomers in China. With the acquisition, Arkema has become the sole shareholder of the company. With this transaction, the company would be able to support the growth of its customers in Asia and benefit from greater flexibility to run this business in a region which accounts for more than 50% of the global acrylic acid demand. This would also help in the uninterrupted supply for acrylic monomer for manufacturing acrylic base impact modifiers.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (MCI) is a chemical manufacturing company that offers a wide range of chemical products that are used in day-to-day lives. Its major products consist of petrochemicals, basic chemicals, functional polymeric materials, polyurethane, fabricated products, and functional chemicals. The company adopts growth strategies to maintain its position in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Mitsui Chemicals and Prime Polymer, in which Mitsui Chemicals has a 65% stake, jointly established a company to build a new polypropylene plant in the Netherlands. The plant has a capacity of 30,000 mt/year, and operations had begun in June 2020. This expansion was done with a view of increasing demand for PP to meet light-weighting needs in bumpers, instrument panels, and more.

