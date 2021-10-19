Antifog Additives Market by Type, Application, Geography – Global Forecast to 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — The antifog additives market is projected to grow from USD 335 million in 2019 to USD 417 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024. The antifog additives market has been growing at a moderate pace over the past five years, owing to the increase in demand for antifog additives in food packaging films, agricultural films, among other applications.

Nouryon (Netherlands), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), A. Schulman (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), DowDuPont (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.) and Corbion N.V. (Netherlands) are some of the leading players operating in the antifog additives market. These players have adopted the strategies of expansions, new product developments, acquisitions, and investments to enhance their position in the market.

In February 2017, Croda International Plc, the specialty chemicals company reinforced a major capital expansion at its Hull facility in Yorkshire. By investing, 32.4 USD Million in the expansion, Croda will be able to satisfy the growing demand for its renowned polymer additives. The investment will nearly double existing capacity and enable Croda to meet the increasing demand for slip additives through to 2030.

In January 2018, Clariant Ag opened its new state-of-the-art masterbatch production site in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. The site is owned by Clariant Masterbatches Saudi Arabia, a joint venture between Clariant and Rowad, a leading plastic products manufacturer in the Middle East and part of Tasnee, Saudi Arabias second largest industrial company. The location provides the site easy access to key raw materials and enables it to supply customers in Saudi Arabia as well as expands their global network with a stronger position in the Middle East and Africa region, one of the important growth markets for plastic applications.

In January 2018, PolyOne Corporation acquired IQAP Master batch Group S.L., a privately owned and innovative provider of specialty colorants and additives based in Spain with customers throughout Europe. IQAP has built a technical and broad solutions portfolio that serves high-growth end markets consistent with PolyOnes focus, including transportation, packaging, consumer, wire & cable, and textiles. With two production facilities and a technology lab located in Spain, plus additional manufacturing capability in the Czech Republic, PolyOne will implement its proven invest-to-grow approach to integration and customer service.