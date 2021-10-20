Ascott voted leading serviced apartment brand for Asia, Middle East and Oceania at World Travel Awards 2021

Singapore, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — CapitaLand Investment’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has received the top honour of ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in Asia, Middle East and Oceania at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2021. Ascott is the biggest winner with a total of 17[1] accolades across the regions, the most number of awards amongst serviced apartment companies. Ascott achieved these top recognitions in Asia and Middle East for the sixth straight year and in Oceania for the second consecutive year.

In addition to the regional tier awards, Ascott was also voted ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Voted by tourism professionals and business and leisure travellers worldwide, winners of the annual World Travel Awards are globally recognised as hallmarks of industry excellence.

Ms Tan Bee Leng, Ascott’s Managing Director for Brand & Marketing, said: “To continue winning these top honours even during such extraordinary times is a strong validation of Ascott’s quality properties and world-class customer service. Amidst the pandemic, it became ever more important for Ascott to step up the engagement with our guests and members of our loyalty programme Ascott Star Rewards (ASR). As we look forward to the travel industry’s recovery, Ascott will continue to transform our lodging offerings to enable our guests to live, work and play with greater flexibility. Ascott remains committed to deliver the highest hospitality standards and we stand ready to welcome guests at our properties across over 200 cities worldwide.”

Ascott is the first hospitality company to partner with International SOS to offer free global telehealth, telecounselling and travel security advisory to guests. It launched its global online travel booking platform discoverasr.com with 14 brands onboard, and enhanced ASR as well as the Discover ASR mobile app to provide greater value to guests.

First hospitality company in the world to offer guests complimentary global access to a comprehensive suite of telehealth, telecounselling and travel security advisory services

Launched in May 2021, Ascott’s partnership with International SOS allows guests to have greater peace of mind and feel safe with on-demand quality care from medical and security experts. The complimentary services are part of Ascott’s enhanced ‘Ascott Cares’ commitment to provide stringent hygiene and safety standards, wellness support and implement sustainable practices.

Ascott unifies 14 lodging brands on one global online travel booking platform with launch of discoverasr.com

Ascott launched discoverasr.com in July 2021, unifying Ascott’s award-winning lodging brands on a single global online travel booking platform. discoverasr.com provides guests with one-stop access to Ascott’s more than 400 serviced apartments, coliving spaces and hotels with a total of about 71,000 units in over 30 countries. This includes more than 10,000 units across 62 properties under TAUZIA Hotel Management, which are available for the first time on Ascott’s online booking platform.

Greater value and flexibility for Ascott Star Rewards members

In addition to the integration of TAUZIA’s hotels onto discoverasr.com, the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme will also be part of ASR. Existing MTP members can sign up for an ASR membership to receive extra privileges and bonus points. Their membership tier would also be matched accordingly within the ASR.

Despite COVID-19, ASR members continue to enjoy a slew of perks, from the ASR points purchase feature and promotions where members can purchase ASR points and be rewarded with bonus points; to the ASR Elite Status Match and CapitaStar-ASR Points Exchange programmes that allow ASR members to gain more perks or upgrade their membership tier.

With the launch of the Discover ASR mobile app in October 2020, ASR members can enjoy greater conveniences and flexibility. The app has received over 203,000 downloads to date. It provides ASR members with contactless services where they can search for deals, manage their membership, purchase and redeem ASR points, perform mobile check-in and check-out, and make contactless payment.

Discover ASR’s latest features include allowing guests to customise their stay by sharing their prearrival and in-stay requests; earn ASR points if they opt out of housekeeping service as part of Ascott’s Go Green initiative; and share feedback on their stay through a pulse survey in the mobile app. Guests staying with Ascott can access the in-app social wall and private messaging features which allow them to interact with fellow guests or communicate privately with the serviced residence’s front desk. Guests will soon be able to purchase vouchers via the app for their next stay.

Note:

[1] For more information on the 17 awards conferred to Ascott at the 2021 World Travel Awards for Asia, Middle East and Oceania, please see Annex

Annex

Ascott and its properties were conferred the following awards for Middle East, as well as Asia and Oceania at the Winners Day ceremonies held virtually on 17 and 19 October 2021 respectively:

World Travel Awards Middle East 2021

Middle East’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

Dubai’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2021 : Citadines Metro Central Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2021 : Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh

United Arab Emirates’ Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Ascott Park Place Dubai

World Travel Awards Asia 2021

Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

China’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

China’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2021 : Ascott Raffles City Chengdu

Hong Kong’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

Malaysia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

Philippines’ Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : Ascott The Residence

Singapore’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

Thailand’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : Ascott The Residence

Vietnam’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2021 : The Ascott Limited

Vietnam’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2021: Somerset Grand Hanoi

World Travel Awards Oceania 2021