MMA Fintech Company To Launch NFT Collection

Tokyo, Japan, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — The MMA fintech startup dcombat is about to release its first NFT designer collection. Highly valued among collectors, the NFTs also come with a buyback option which entitles holders to exchange each collectible for 4000 dCombat tokens.

As the NFT rally continues well into the fourth quarter of 2021, dCombat joins the ranks of projects to launch their own collections.

The VapeFights collection comprises 9 individual designs, each of which comes in 6 unique variations. The 8-bit styled images are reminiscent of classic NES games from the 1980’s, something that has found great appeal among connoisseurs in the world of digital art. Moreover, each NFT can be exchanged for 4000 dCombat tokens in the mobile app, equaling a return twice the price of one NFT.

The NFT’s were designed by young digital artist Gio Massaccesi, a native of Rome, Italy. In his own words, NFT’s offer a fantastic opportunity to combine two worlds that are often at odds: art and money. Luckily, the barrier between the two has slowly disappeared and artists like Gio have found a new revenue source in working with blockchain technology.

As an MMA fan himself, Gio’s cooperation with dCombat came about naturally. After the company, which is set to starts its ICO on November 20, contacted him on a whim, both parties quickly agreed to delve into the world of NFTs together. That’s how VapeFights was born.

The collection marks both Gio’s and dCombat’s first foray into the world of digital collectibles, a sector that has grown exponentially the past year. As NFTs are an integral part of dCombat’s platform, early investors can now get a taste of things to come. dCombat’s formula turns NFT art into assets that can be staked, exchanged for tokens, bear interest and many other innovations that blockchain technology makes possible.

With revenues worth billions of US dollars, Non-Fungible Tokens have become a force to be reckoned with. They are contracts that are deployed on a blockchain and can contain anything from images to documents over to video files and anything in between. As such, the format offers a wide array of applications that make it possible to trade just about anything on blockchains.

dCombat’s VapeFights collection goes on Pre-Sale on October 23, 2021. The collection is strictly limited to 54 pieces and is expected to sell out fast. The collection consists of 9 individual designs, each with 6 unique variations. Each NFT can be exchanged for 4000 dCombat tokens in the mobile app (coming January 2022), which at this writing equals approximately $200.

Investors are welcome to visit the collection’s site at https://nft.dcombat.zone which goes live on October 23.

The company’s main website is located at https://dcombat.zone

###