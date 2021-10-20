64% of learners say accessing training from a mobile device is essential

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile learning is on the rise and the Acorn subject matter experts see this as the perfect time to talk about it. While the name suggests it’s all about mobile phones, mobile learning actually extends to any portable device that can be used to deliver learning materials. Being able to use any device in education lends itself to instant knowledge sharing and feedback. For those still hesitant about mobile learning, there are many benefits to consider. That being said, challenges can arise – though solutions are often available.

Mobile learning is all about convenience and speed. Available anytime, anywhere and on any device, it’s truly accessible to all learners. Real-time feedback for learners and the ability to quickly update content show how mobile learning complements today’s fast-paced society. Mobile learning also perfectly complements microlearning content (content that is short, sharp and concise).

For some, it’s easy to think about the negatives of mobile learning such as increased distractions and its reliance on internet. The Acorn experts are quick to address these concerns and explain how solutions are available. For example, even though mobile devices can hinder focus, mobile learning allows employees to develop self-discipline and builds greater trust between employee and employer. As another example, good eLearning software usually offers the ability to download and complete content offline, syncing up again once reconnected.

“Now more than ever, we need to offer employees a hybrid way of working and training,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Mobile learning – whereby, employees can access L&D anywhere, anytime – capitalises on a workforce that’s remotely tethered to their devices, and boosts learner engagement by giving your employees control over their professional development.”

The Acorn experts wrap up their article by reflecting on how mobile learning can be better utilised and optimised. Organisations should implement tools to amplify discussion, use gamification to create incentive through instigating challenge and supplement mobile learning with formal training.

You can read the Acorn expert’s full article about mobile training on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3a7gHEl

