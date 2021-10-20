Aman Industries Expands Industrial Shed Business Effectively

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — With an increasing demand in sustainable infrastructure, Aman Industries has taken the mantel to drive forward India’s innovation in the sector of manufacturing pre-engineered structures. With their innovative technology and manufacturing process, the manufacturers have succeeded in providing both business level and consumer grade PEB sheds.

A recent overhaul in the company’s range of industrial sheds brings new designs and options to the market, along with improved structural design and durability. The new and improved design also incorporates greater customization for businesses that want their industrial shed to be consistent with their branding model.

Aman Industries have also unveiled improved versions of a few other structures including their:

Office Containers

Security Cabins

Bath Cabins

Porta Cabins

Bunk Beds Cabins

This comes along with additional services for clients including packing and unpacking of the structures when needed for easy transport of their portable and prefabricated industrial sheds from site to site.

According to Mr. Yogesh Dikshit, a senior manager in the firm, “The new direction Aman Industries is heading in is going to bloom a new age of prosperity and care for our clients. With our improved products and services, we hope to pave the way for other manufactures to also aspire to new standards and maintain a healthy competition”.

About Aman Industries

Aman Industries is an infrastructure manufacturer, established in 2012 under the name Amanjyoti Industries Pvt. Ltd. The company has a range of products best known for their portability and ease to setup. The company is mentored by Mr. S.C. Sharma who has driven the firm to its prestige today.

Media Contact

Name – Mr. Yogesh Dikshit

Partner, Aman Industries

Phone – 08048960814

Address – H-17/32, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, New Delhi- 110062

Website – https://www.amanportacabins.com/