Ion Baton Rouge Makes Student Living Comfortable

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they make student living more comfortable for students attending Louisiana State University. Their luxurious apartment complex offers everything students need for a better quality of life close to campus.

Ion Baton Rouge features many amenities to make student living fun and comfortable for students. Residents can take advantage of all community amenities at the price of rent. The apartment complex offers a rooftop clubhouse and pool, private outdoor areas, a yoga garden, and more. Private study booths and a collaborative Innovation Lab are also available.

At Ion Baton Rouge, students can enjoy comfortable studio apartments or two, three, four, and five-bedroom units to share with friends or random roommates through the matching service. Every apartment is fully furnished with contemporary furniture with a luxurious kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Rent for each apartment includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer. Students can add garage parking for an additional monthly fee.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options can find out more by visiting the Ion Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-230-9090.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing solution for Louisiana State University students. Students can choose from various floor plans with various amenities included in the price. Penthouses and garage parking are available.

Company: Ion Baton Rouge

Address: 740 W. Chimes St.

City: Baton Rouge

State: Louisiana

Zip code: 70802

Telephone number: 1-225-230-9090