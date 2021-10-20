Ion Baton Rouge Makes Student Living Comfortable

Posted on 2021-10-20 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they make student living more comfortable for students attending Louisiana State University. Their luxurious apartment complex offers everything students need for a better quality of life close to campus.

Ion Baton Rouge features many amenities to make student living fun and comfortable for students. Residents can take advantage of all community amenities at the price of rent. The apartment complex offers a rooftop clubhouse and pool, private outdoor areas, a yoga garden, and more. Private study booths and a collaborative Innovation Lab are also available.

At Ion Baton Rouge, students can enjoy comfortable studio apartments or two, three, four, and five-bedroom units to share with friends or random roommates through the matching service. Every apartment is fully furnished with contemporary furniture with a luxurious kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Rent for each apartment includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer. Students can add garage parking for an additional monthly fee.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options can find out more by visiting the Ion Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-230-9090.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing solution for Louisiana State University students. Students can choose from various floor plans with various amenities included in the price. Penthouses and garage parking are available.

Company: Ion Baton Rouge
Address: 740 W. Chimes St.
City: Baton Rouge
State: Louisiana
Zip code: 70802
Telephone number: 1-225-230-9090

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution