Nagpur, India, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Taksh banquet hall is now available to the public for organizing private and corporate celebrations – a magnificent banquet hall for events in Nagpur.

Now, planning your special occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, corporate events safely in Nagpur is easy. Taksh banquet is here for you with a party hall that can be the ideal place to celebrate your next happy occasion. Spacious and affordable, this banquet hall is the perfect choice for weddings, receptions, birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers or any private and corporate parties.

Taksh banquet hall is one of the best party venues offering a great quality environment and services in Nagpur. These days it is vital to ensure safety while planning any party. We, Taksh banquet hall, are the ideal pick in the sense as we have a 3000 sq. ft. banquet hall that can accommodate quite a big number of guests easily. Furthermore, we keep our hall and belongings sanitized for every particular event. So, now you know where your search for a banquet hall ends in Nagpur.

Why Taksh banquet

Taksh banquet hall has radiant lighting set up to make every moment shine at its finest quality. The banquet hall has a beautiful touch in infrastructure and décor; the venue is sure to leave you amazed to want to visit again.

Spacious banquet hall for guests

Friendly and helpful staff

Regular and frequent sanitization

Affordable packages

Taksh Banquet hall is a Nagpur-based party hall offering stunning arrangements. Plan your happy occasion today with us.

For more details, visit https://www.takshbanquets.com/ or dial 9136790819

Contact:

Taksh Banquet Hall

Address: 1st Floor, Plot#5, Glass Box,

W.H.C. Road, Dharampeth

City: Nagpur

State: Maharashtra

Pin code: 440010

Country: India

Telephone: 9136790819

Website: https://www.takshbanquets.com/

Email ID: contact@takshbanquets.com