Structural Heart Devices Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Structural Heart Devices Market is expected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2027 from USD 10.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=161123753

The rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, regulatory approvals for new and advanced structural heart devices, favorable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures & devices, and increasing awareness about structural heart diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the structural heart devices market.

On the basis of products, the Structural Heart Devices Market is segmented into heart valve devices, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, other devices, and accessories. The heart valve devices segment is further subdivided into transcatheter heart valves and surgical heart valves. The heart valve devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The growing number of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures performed across the globe, the efficacy and durability of these products, and the growing number of regulatory approvals for heart valve devices are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this product segment.

On the basis of procedure, the market has been broadly segmented into replacement procedures and repair procedures. The replacement procedures segment is further segmented into TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) procedures and SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement) procedures, while the repair procedures segment is subdivided into closure procedures, annuloplasty, valvuloplasty, and TMVR procedures. The replacement procedures segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Structural Heart Devices Market in 2018. This can be attributed to the long-term durability of these procedures and the widespread preference for transcatheter replacement.

Players in this market compete with each other to deliver superior and advanced technologies for heart valve repair and replacement. In 2017, the structural heart devices market was dominated by a few large players, namely, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and LivaNova plc (UK).

Product launches & approvals; acquisitions; expansions; and partnerships & agreements were the key strategies adopted by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the key players that adopted these strategies are Edwards Lifesciences (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott (US), LivaNova (UK), Micro Interventional Devices (US), Braile Biomédica (Brazil), and CryoLife (US).

Edwards Lifesciences held the leading position in the global structural heart devices market in 2017 on account of its diverse portfolio of transcatheter and surgical heart valves. The company pursues organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches & approvals and acquisitions to further increase its market share and strengthen its foothold in the surgical heart devices market. For instance, in December 2017, the company acquired Harpoon Medical Inc. (US). The unique beating-heart repair procedure for mitral valve patients of Harpoon Medical complements Edwards’ comprehensive portfolio of treatments for structural heart disease and reinforce its commitment to innovation in cardiac surgery. This acquisition was valued at USD 100 million.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=161123753

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing regulatory approvals, the presence of a large target patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, implementation of government-funded insurance schemes, and the growing medical tourism industry in several APAC countries are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific structural heart devices market.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com