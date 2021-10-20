Look Inside: New System Mechanic 21.7 Packs Enhanced Privacy Protection

Pasadena, CA, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — iolo Technologies LLC is proud to announce the new version of System Mechanic Ultimate Defense – the total package for all security, privacy, and performance needs.

What’s new in System Mechanic® 21.7

Ultimate Protection

As a form of wireless data transfer, Bluetooth is going to have more than a few cybersecurity risks. Cyber thieves and other unauthorized parties can access the data you transfer via Bluetooth, as well as access your Bluetooth-enabled devices. With the upcoming release of System Mechanic Ultimate Defense, you’ll be able to prevent apps from automatically sharing and synching info with wireless devices.

Ultimate Ease-of-Use

A good user interface should be easy. It should reduce the number of steps required to complete an action. It should put you in control. Our recently enhanced and streamlined dashboard makes optimizing your PC a breeze, no matter your computer skill level.

Ultimate Control

Not all PC users are made the same – some prefer to automate their optimization tasks and others like to tinker under the hood. One thing everyone can appreciate is the freedom to choose how you’d like to set up your computer. Our upcoming version of System Mechanic is designed to please both the “set it and forget it” folks, as well as more meticulous users who prefer to know how exactly their computer’s resources are being utilized.

On-Demand Boost

Jump into full throttle power sessions in one click with On-Demand Boost. Easily suspend non-critical, currently running Windows® services that could be draining precious system resources. On-Demand Boost is perfect for gaming, rendering video, and other resource-intensive tasks. Combine this with the power of System Mechanic’s Network and Process scanners for a maximum performance experience.

LiveTech Support Services

Any device, any problem, any technology issue is solved anywhere, anytime! Your System Mechanic purchase includes LiveTech 24/7 Support, and our U.S.-based techs are ready to help. LiveTech support stands as the fastest, most comprehensive computer and device solution center for work-from-home solutions, printer and wifi setup, virus and malware removal, and so much more.

