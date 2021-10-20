Global Optical Brighteners Market Industry New Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe was the largest market for optical brighteners and Asia-Pacific was the second largest market for optical brighteners in 2014. Europe was the largest market for optical brighteners but Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth rate during the period forecasted between 2015 and 2020. The high demand in Europe is because of growth in the paper industry in last few years. Paper, fabrics, detergents & soaps, and synthetics & plastics are the major applications of optical brighteners, and the end users such as consumer products, security & safety, textiles & apparels and packaging are the major consumers of these intermediate products

Paper application dominated the optical brighteners market in 2014. Fabrics accounted for the second largest share in 2014. Thus paper and fabrics applications are expected to drive the overall demand of optical brighteners during the period of study. Increasing level of whiteness and the HYP substitution in fine papers have increased the importance of optical brighteners globally in the recent years. The rising demand for biodegradable brighteners in countries, such as Germany, and France, is expected to increase their demand in fabrics in the coming years.

Increased usage of optical brighteners in soaps & detergents and increased focus on environment friendly products in the packaging as well as textiles & apparel industry is expected to drive the optical brighteners market. Nearly 0.0010% of optical brighteners are consumed per kilogram (kg) of plastic and the demand is projected to increase owing to emerging applications in masterbatches. The use of optical brighteners has also increased in engineering plastics, such as acrylics, polyamide, polyesters, and polycarbonate.

The effectiveness of an optical brightener in plastic industry is dependent upon the type of substrate, and processing conditions. In other words, optical brighteners are effective at very low concentrations. Optical brighteners are used to provide coloration to plastics in order to make them shinier and brighter.

The market players are expected to employ organic growth strategies such as regional expansion and new product development to expand their overall business worldwide. The key companies operating in these markets are striving to provide innovative products and enhance their presence in the emerging markets. They are also focusing on strengthening research and development facilities to provide cost-effective product grades. All these developments are expected to lead to sustainable growth of the optical brighteners market in the next five years.

BASF SE (Germany), RPM International Corp. (U.S.), Keystone Aniline Corporation (U.S.), Aron Universal (India), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Brilliant Colors Inc. (U.S.), 3 V Incorporation (U.S.), and The Fong Min International Company Limited. (Taiwan), and Archroma (Switzerland) are the key companies manufacturing optical brighteners and having strong foothold in the global market.