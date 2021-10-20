Find Cool Smoking Pipes at Funky Piece Smoke Shop

Washington DC, USA, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — For smokers in the DC area and across the nation, it is important to have a smoke shop that they can rely on. That is where Funky Piece Smoke Shops can help. They have three different locations across the greater DC area and an online smoke shop that makes it easy for customers anywhere in the country to place their orders. For anyone interested in finding some cool smoking pipes, they are an obvious choice.

The Funky Piece is dedicated to offering their customers high quality borosilicate glass pipes and other smoking products. Each of their stores is packed with glass including different dry hand pipes, bubblers, bongs, and dab rigs. Visitors will also find plenty of other smoking products such as herb grinders, rolling ups, and other smoking accessories to improve the smoking experience. Their goal is to be a one stop shop for their customers.

This dedication to quality means that you can always find cool smoking pipes from a variety of different American glassblowers when you visit their shops. While some glass shops are just focused on filling their cases with cheap imports, the Funky Piece team wants to make sure that their customers can always find quality glass water pipes from brands like Grav, RooR, Illadelph, and other well known teams of glass makers.

In addition to their incredible selection of glass water pipes, they also have plenty of hand bowl dry weed pipes. These spoon pipes are easy to use and are a standard option for smoking dry herbs. These compact smoking devices are hand blown, giving each piece a unique appearance. At Funky Piece smokers will find a huge variety of different dry pipes from compact chillums and one hitters to gorgeous sherlock pipes that will definitely turn some heads.

For customers in the DC area, there are three convenient physical Funky Piece locations where they can go and see their products themselves. These stores are located in DC at 2116 18th st NW and in Bethesda at 7814 Old Georgetown Road. The third and newest store is located at 2801 M St NW in the heart of Georgetown. All three locations are packed with amazing products and staffed by a team of experts who are always happy to help customers find the smoking products that they need.

For smokers who are not local to the DC area, www.funkypiece.com is a great place to shop their quality products. Their team expertly packs each order in DC so customers don’t have to worry about long shipping times or the disappointment of a damaged pipe. They are constantly searching for new glass and other smoking products to add to their site so smokers should pay them a visit whenever they are in the market for a cool smoking pipe.