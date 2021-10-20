MiR Tactical Makes Airsoft Events Accessible to Players around the Country

Buffalo Grove, Illinois, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Airsoft players around the country have known for years that when it comes to low prices, fast, affordable shipping and the gear they crave, the best name in the game is MiR Tactical. Serving local players in Illinois as well as airsoft and Military Simulation enthusiasts around the country from MiRTactical.com, the organization has long offered a price match guarantee as well as low, flat rate shipping on airsoft gear, airsoft guns, tactical and protective equipment, and much more.

But serious players know that MiR Tactical is as invested in the experience as they are. While players can turn to their broad selection online when local shops fail to deliver, MiR Tactical is a complete outfitter, providing a wealth of opportunities in airsoft events for interested players around the country.

Some of 2021’s events are already in the rearview, but MiR Tactical still plans to help organize a number of upcoming airsoft events around the country. Depending on a player’s location in the country, some upcoming airsoft events are right around the corner – both on the calendar as well as in their physical locations.

Airsoft events, like MiR Tactical’s upcoming Blackjack 10 in Indiana and Southern Watch in Florida, represent a great opportunity for interested players to get out in the field, challenge themselves with competitive play, learn new skills, and form lasting relationships. It’s an experience that many players would not trade for the world.

MiR Tactical also serves as a trusted resource with a comprehensive catalog of brands, including Tokyo Marui, Lancer Tactical, Umbrella Armory, KWA Airsoft and countless others. They’re well-stocked in top models as well, such as the G&G CM16 series of AEGs, known as G&G Raiders (CQB M4 style rifles) and the ARP9, which are high-quality affordable AEGs that have left a lasting impression in circles well acquainted with CQB encounters.

The company is also a leading team outfitter, offering both bulk discounts and wholesale pricing on teams looking for premium airsoft guns and gear at not-so premium prices. Outfitting a single player for a MilSim match can be expensive in its own right. Outfitting a team is a new level of expense, and MiR Tactical understands it – so they bent their model to accommodate the needs of teams. Players looking to outfit their teams with standardized tactical gear, attachments, or equipment can take advantage of MiR Tactical’s bulk ordering.

Players looking to take advantage of MiR Tactical’s ultra-premium airsoft guns and gear at low prices – or to learn more about upcoming events – can do so at MiRTactical.com. The company can also be reached by phone or email with questions regarding any of the former items. Customers are asked to direct comments or questions to alex@mirtactical.com or contact the company at 800-581-6620.