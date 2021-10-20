Redpoint Baton Rouge Offers Student Apartments

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they offer student apartments for Louisiana State University students. These apartments help students balance their classes with a healthy quality of life.

At Redpoint Baton Rouge, students can choose from various floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom options. Every apartment charges a per-person rental fee that includes everything students need for a better quality of life, such as Internet access and trash disposal. Apartments feature private outdoor spaces and luxurious interiors to help students feel at home.

Redpoint Baton Rouge features top-of-the-line amenities in a pet-friendly environment to allow students to enjoy life with their furry companions. Student residents can take advantage of the resort-style swimming pool, hammock grove, study lounges, cafe, spacious clubhouse, and more, living the type of life they want during their college years.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments available can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-228-1080.

About Redpoint Baton Rouge: Redpoint Baton Rouge is a student living complex featuring apartments and townhouses to make student life more comfortable. The complex offers affordable rent to put a better quality of life within reach for students. The convenient location ensures students can easily attend classes and on-campus activities.

