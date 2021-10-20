Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population who are prone to several chronic disorders. Artificial ventilation are the devices that replace or improve the function of inspiratory muscles by offering the required energy to the body. Anesthesia masks are used for surgeries patient completely asleep (unconscious) while operation. Altogether, they help improve the patient’s safety by offering new modes of ventilation like pressure-control ventilation, synchronized intermittent compulsory ventilation, and (PSV) pressure-support ventilation.

Artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market is driven by growing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the recent years. Every year, millions of people including children and adults are reported of losing lives in North America. Hence, increasing need for emergency and home-care treatment are expected to drive artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks industry in the coming years. Moreover, technological innovations and growing consumer awareness regarding various treatments are majorly driving the market of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks.

However, original equipment manufacturers offering competitive pricing and United States health reforms are restraining artificial ventilation & anesthesia masks market. Moreover, technological innovations and medical tourism are acting as opportunities in the market of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks.

Artificial ventilation & anesthesia masks industry is categorized on the basis of product, end-users and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into high risk, low risk, and moderate risk. Proper intubation and sedation before any medical operation is required and hence high risk and moderate risk procedures are expected to lead the market of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks in the coming years.

Based on end users, artificial ventilation & anesthesia masks market is split into intensive care units, emergency rooms, operation rooms, home care, and dental clinics. Operation rooms segment is predicted to lead the market of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks in the coming years owing to rising prevalence of chronic disorders, growing emergency cases, constantly enhancing reimbursement policies and rising demand for surgical operations.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

CareFusion

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Acutronic Medical Systems

Phillips

Air Liquide Healthcare

ResMed

GaleMed and many others

