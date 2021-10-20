Building & Construction Tapes Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global Building & Construction Tapes Market is estimated to touch US$ 5.9 billion by the completion of the year 2025. The market was appreciated by US$3.79 billion in the year 2016. Increasing demand for the product owing to greater possessions of bonding combined with higher artistic possessions is likely to motivate the market. Furthermore, growing product infiltration in business, particularly in the area of Asia Pacific is likely to tip to an augmented demand. The market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction.

Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Double Sided

Masking

Duct

Other

Backing Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue; USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

PVC

PET

PP

PE

Foil

Paper

Foam

Other

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue; USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Flooring

Walls & Ceilings

Windows

Doors

Roofing

Building Envelope

Electrical

HVAC

Plumbing

Function Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Bonding

Barrier Protection

Insulation

Glazing

Soundproofing

Cable Management

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Shurtape Technologies LLC

3M Company

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Plastics

PPG Industries and many others

