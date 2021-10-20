DNA Testing Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The DNA Testing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global DNA Testing Market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period. Diagnostic tests are the basis of a successful healthcare system that enables vital information about patients and healthcare providers necessary to land into right decisions.

The drivers for DNA testing market include demand for personalized medicine applications for chronic disorders is likely to propel the market growth. Rise in demand for DNA diagnostics for new born babies adds to the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, genetic testing gains a higher traction to determine patient’s health at different stages of disease development fuels the market growth.

Product segment for DNA testing/diagnostics industry includes service & software, reagents and instruments. By technology, the DNA diagnostics market comprises in-situ hybridization, microarray, PCR, mass spectrometry and sequencing technology. Application segment for DNA testing industry include myogenic disorder and infectious disease. Infectious disease is segmented as Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, TB, CT/NG. MRSA and HPV. Myogenic disorder is further segmented as pre-implantation diagnostics and prenatal diagnostics.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Cephide

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Affymetrix

Qiagen and many others

DNA Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

