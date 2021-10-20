Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market size is expected to value at USD1.46 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand for mobility and portability services during multiple business processes, thus allowing multitasking and convenience. Globally, the unified communication (UC) & business headsets industry is predicted to grow at a very high CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The unified communication technology is responsible for establishing simultaneous connections among various communication devices located at remote locations. Rise in adoption of unified communication (UC) and business headsets in the call centers, is expected to double market value of unified communication (UC) & business headsets market. Growing popularity of unified communication (UC) & business headsets in the call centers is credited to higher productivity levels among employees and interactive communication with clients. Increasing demand for various businesses is anticipated to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Unified communication (UC) and business headsets provides customers with advantages such as email services, instant messaging, web-conferencing, online webinars, and sharing of multiple devices on a single platform.

Employers, in present times are more favorable towards adoption of cost-cutting strategies such as work from home and bring your own device (BYOD) policies, thus reducing the need for excess of office space. Due to such policies and flexible work routines, employees are more likely to prioritize use of the unified communication (UC) & business headsets to completely eliminate any external disturbances during important work related calls and communication. These factors coupled with high-level of efficiency while performing office-related tasks are expected to fuel growth of the unified communication (UC) and business headsets industry in coming years.

Wireless headset is one of the fastest growing segment in the UC & business headsets market with significant revenue generation in last couple of years. Growing popularity of the wireless headset segment is credited to advantages such as ease to use and cost-effectiveness. Headsets that are adopted for performing business related tasks are commonly lightweight, and has in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth systems, thus offering required flexibility during various business processes.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

ClearOne Communications

Dell Technologies Incorporations

Jabra

Logitech International

Plantronics Incorporations

Sennheiser electronic Corporations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

