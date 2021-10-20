Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Industry Key Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global energy efficient glass market is estimated to be USD 25.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.02 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2023. Energy efficient glassisincreasingly being used owing to its low emissivity, durability, and high reflectivity properties.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103779630

The energy efficient glassmarket has been segmentedon the basis ofcoating, glazing,end-use industry, and region.Among the coating segment, the hard coat segment of the energy efficient glass market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.This high growth is attributed to its increasing consumption in the hot-cold climates in APAC, especially in India and South Asia. Among the glazing segment, the triple glazing segment of the market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The high growth of this segment is attributed to its low emissivity and high reflectivityproperties. Hence, triple glazingenergy efficient glass is being preferred in the European countries. Among the end-use industry segment, the building & construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This glass is used in windows, doors, and walls in the building & construction industry. Energy efficient glass reflects UV and IR light, hence reducing the amount of energy required in artificial heating systems. Such attributes are expected to drive the consumption of energy efficient glass in the building & construction industry.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103779630

The APAC energy efficient glass market is projected to register the highest CAGRbetween 2018 and 2023. The increasing disposable income, large consumer base, rising urban population, low labor cost, and easy availability of raw materials are attracting international automotive,solar panel, and building & construction material manufacturers to shift their production facilities to the region, thus creatinga high demand for energy efficient glass. APACis the global manufacturing hub for automotive, solar panel, and building & construction materials, accounting for more than a significant share of the global production output; this increases the demand for energy efficient glass.