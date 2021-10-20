Food Segment is Expected to Account for a Larger Share in the Savory Ingredients Market

According to MarketsandMarkets, the savory ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.2%. The demand for flavor enhancers witnessed a significant increase due to the availability of a variety of food choices for consumers. The demand for food consisting of different flavors is increasing at an exponential rate across the world. To meet this demand, highly cost-effective and innovative ways of producing flavors, which are added as flavor enhancers, are expected to propel the growth of the market.

By application, the food segment is expected to account for a larger share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market for savory ingredients is segmented into food and feed. The food segment is estimated to account for a larger share because of the high consumption of savory ingredients, such as MSG and yeast extracts, in various food applications, such as prepared meals and snacks.

The rising consumption of natural savory ingredients with the growing demand for clean label and free-from products drives the market for savory ingredients in the food industry.

Key players in this market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China), Givaudan (Switzerland), Lesaffre Group (France), ADM (US), Symrise (Germany), Synergy Flavors (US), Cargill (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), ABF Ingredients (OHLY) (Germany), Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd. (India), Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (Hong Kong), The Fufeng Group (China), Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China), Halcyon Proteins (Australia), Food Chem International (China), and Novozymes (Denmark).