Automotive Filter Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2031

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=511

According to a recent Fact.MR’s report, a volume CAGR of 4.1% will be recorded by the global polyurethane in automotive filter market during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Revenues from global sales of polyurethane for fabrication of automotive filters are estimated to reach approximately US$ 950 Mn by 2026-end.

Preference for Polyurethane Considerably High among OEMs

Automotive filters must consistently deliver clean fluid and air even under difficult operating conditions. Filters play an important role in ensuring that the engine is running under best conditions. Therefore, it becomes imperative to use premium quality raw materials for manufacturing automotive filters. Polyurethane foams and other PU based combination materials have been serving the purpose for many years. Filters with polyurethane nettings are used in automotive oil, fuel and cabin air filter for dust control purposes. Polyurethane continues to be a prominent raw material in manufacturing automotive filters.

Manufacturers can easily embed new structural characteristics in polyurethane, or modify them without facing much complications. Many of the modern vehicles use oil-wetted polyurethane foam for tackling high level dust particulates. Preference for polyurethane is considerably high among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). This is primarily owing to the viability of the product as a raw material. In addition, polyurethane combines flexibility and lightweight with great strength and durability, hence can be used in extremely complex application such as filtration.

Polyurethane materials also offer longevity as they have a high corrosion resistance. Throughout the lifecycle, polyurethane products ensure stability even under harsh conditions. They comprise an array of reprocessing and performance characteristics and hence can be tailor-made into application-specific designs. This not only contributes to lower vehicle costs but also reduces the generation of scrap material.

3 Key Future Prospects of Polyurethane in Automotive Filter Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

In terms of value and volume, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to be the most lucrative region for expansion of the polyurethane in automotive filter market, trailed by Europe and North America. Polyurethane in automotive filter market in APEJ and North America are expected to register the fastest expansion through 2026. Over the forecast period, Europe and North America are likely to witness a significant decline in demand for polyurethane for automotive filter fabrication.

On the basis of filter type, engine filters are likely to latch onto a market share nearly double than that of cabin air filters during the forecast period. However, sales of polyurethane for fabrication of cabin air filters are poised to exhibit a significantly higher CAGR than that for engine filters through 2026.

Based on vehicle type, value sales of polyurethane-based automotive filter are expected to register the fastest expansion for use in heavy commercial vehicles. However, passenger cars are expected to lead the market, in terms of revenues.

Manufacturers of automotive filter are focusing on reducing overall filter density and volume, in order to overcome component spacing challenges in modern vehicles. Automotive filters are employed in all types of automobile that include construction vehicles, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Requirements of vehicle owners vary based on the type of vehicle and their use. For example, construction vehicles require heavy-duty filters that can withstand most intense operating conditions.

Filter manufacturers are therefore focusing on improving the product efficiency by utilizing novel filtration materials such as polyurethane, as filters must prevent particulate efficiently to keep the engine performance optimum. Key market players identified by Fact.MR’s report include Mann+Hummel GmbH, Hengst SE & Co. KG, ALCO Filters Ltd, K&N Engineering, Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, UFI FILTERS spa, Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, and Donaldson Company, Inc.

