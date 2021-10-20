Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market worth 948.6 Million USD by 2022 : Growing at a CAGR of 4.19%

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market by Form (Granule, Powder), Application (Dyes & Pigments, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Hydrocarbon Resins, Fumed Alumina, Electrolytic Production of Aluminum, Titanium Dioxide), Region-Global Forecast to 2022″ The anhydrous aluminum chloride market is estimated to be USD 772.8 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 948.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.19% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing applicability of anhydrous aluminum chloride. The dyes and pigments segment is the largest application segment of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a catalyst in the production of anthraquinone, phthalocyanine green, ethylbenzene, metaphenoxy benzaldehyde, and other derivatives that are used to manufacture dyes and pigments.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=41149097

Based on form, the granular segment is expected to lead the anhydrous aluminum chloride market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

The granular form segment accounted for a larger share of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market as compared to the powder form segment in 2016, in terms of volume. The growth of the granular form segment can be attributed to the increasing use of granular anhydrous aluminum chloride as a catalyst for various applications, such as dyes and pigments, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and reforming hydrocarbons. Granular anhydrous aluminum chloride is also used in the production of fumed alumina and titanium dioxide

Based on application, the market for dyes and pigments is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The dyes and pigments segment is the fastest-growing application segment of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market both, in terms of value and volume. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a catalyst to derive various chemical intermediates, such as anthraquinone, phthalocyanine green, ethylbenzene, and metaphenoxy benzaldehyde. The demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride is also driven by the requirement of dyes and pigments in textiles, printing inks, plastics, and paints & coatings.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=41149097

The anhydrous aluminum chloride market in APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The anhydrous aluminum chloride market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period both, in terms of value and volume. Rapid industrialization in APAC countries and high demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride from various applications are key factors expected to drive the growth of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market in this region. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for anhydrous aluminum chloride in APAC. Major players operating in the APAC anhydrous aluminum chloride market are focused on the adoption of organic growth strategies, such as investments and expansions, to increase their production capacities as well as cater to the export-oriented demand from this region.

Key players profiled in the anhydrous aluminum chloride market report are Gulbrandsen (US), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (India), BASF (Germany), Kemira Oyj (Finland), and Nippon Light Metal (Japan).

Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=41149097

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com