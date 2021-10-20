Therapeutic Bed Market Recent Developments and Technological Advancements, 2024

The global Therapeutic Bed Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Therapeutic Bed Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic disorders and growing geriatric population worldwide. Therapeutic beds are the adjustable beds that offers complete body support to the medical patients. Irrespective of surgery or injury or a degenerative disorder, therapeutic beds offer relaxation to the spine and back and aids in curing.

Key Players:

  • ArjoHuntleigh
  • Bakare
  • Invacare Corporation
  • Hill Rom, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Gendron
  • Hard Manufacturing Co.
  • GF Health Products, Inc.
  • Sunrise Medical

Growth Drivers:

Therapeutic bed industry is driven by noteworthy growth of medical sector due to innovation and growing awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness. Moreover, the advent of improved technologies like fiber-body, flexible and adjustable side railings automatic adjusting of height, light-weight, portability and multi storage facilities are propelling the growth of therapeutic bed market. However, significant cost of beds and varying dimensions somewhat limit the market growth of therapeutic bed. Geriatric population and specially abled population turn out to be potential users for therapeutic bed mostly associated with the hospital segment.

Product Outlook:

  • Clinical Beds
    • Regular Beds
    • ICU Beds
    • Pediatric Beds
    • Birthing Beds
    • Bariatric Beds
    • Low Air Loss Beds
  • Household Beds
  • Accessories

Type Outlook:

  • Acute Care
  • Critical Care
  • Long-term

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • MEA
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

Due to the growing public funding in healthcare, which improve the settings of hospitals, Europe is predicted to dominate the market of therapeutic bed in future.

