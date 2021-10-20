Ultrasound Device Market Profit Margin Breakdown and Sales Channels Overview, 2024

The global Ultrasound Device Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Ultrasound Devices Market is set to witness a higher CAGR for the forecast period. Medical ultrasound represents images showing part of the body that are called as tomographic images. It collects information about biological medium without any modification. Ultrasound is thus a sound higher above 20Hz to 20kHz. For propagation, it needs a medium, by which it can propagate by means of deformation of medium. A medium is made of small spheres connected with springs.

Key Players:

  • Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
  • SonaCare Medical, LLC
  • Analogic Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Hitachi Medical Corporation
  • Samsung Medison
  • Mindray Medical International Limited

Growth Drivers:

Commercially, the use of ultrasonography in medical practice has been on constant evolution in the last few decades and continues to evolve as technological advances are fused with daily medical practice. The drivers for ultrasound device market entail rise in birth rate and in-vitro fertilization treatment coupled with rise in demand for sonography devices. Additionally, the market registers a rapid rise in number of new cases diagnosed with breast cancer. Presence of health agencies and government institutions are possibly to stimulate the global market scenario.

Industry Outlook:

  • Value chain analysis
  • Vendor landscape
  • Raw material outlook
  • Technology overview
  • Regulatory framework
  • Market driver analysis
  • Market restraint analysis
  • Key market opportunities – Prioritized
  • Industry analysis – Porter’s
  • Competitive landscape
  • PESTEL analysis

Product Outlook:

  • Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices
    • 2D
    • 3D/4D
    • Doppler
  • Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices
  • High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)
  • Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Portability Type:

  • Handheld Ultrasound Devices
  • Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound Devices

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the global scenario due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and inclination towards home healthcare and rise in customer pool. APAC market is highly competitive due to the presence of large players. Untapped potential and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies reveal some excellent growth scenarios in the APAC sector.

