Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2031

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Vehicle Type Two Wheelers

Light Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles Garage Type Automotive OEM Dealerships

Franchise Garage

Independent Garages Equipment Type Wheel and Tire Service Equipment

Wheel balancers

Tire Inflator

Tire Changer

Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market Scope Of The Report

Surging average vehicle age has been triggering demand for maintenance and replacement of wheels and tires in automobiles, thereby creating demand for relevant service equipment.

Growing awareness of consumers regarding vehicle safety and repair, surging OEM dealerships and increasing number of specialty wheel and tire shops are further supporting demand for wheel and tire service equipment.

This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global wheel and tire service equipment market during the forecast period, 2017-2026, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.

Scope

The scope of the report is to analyze the global wheel and tire service equipment market for the period 2017-2026 and give readers an accurate, unbiased analysis.

Wheel and tire service equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market can benefit from the insights offered in this report.

The comprehensive analysis offered in the report can also be of interest to leading automotive journals and trade magazines.

Summary

The report begins with a concise summary of the global wheel and tire service equipment market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global wheel and tire service equipment market.

Overview

The next section is an overview of the global wheel and tire service equipment market. This includes the introduction to the market and a standard definition of the product – wheel and tire service equipment.

In this section, year-over-year growth and market value is offered to readers. Year-over-year growth gives readers a broader picture on growth patterns during the forecast period.

The next section of the report offers a thorough description of the latest macroeconomic factors that have a bearing on the global wheel and tire service equipment market.

Considering the interconnectedness of the wheel and tire service equipment market to global automotive market and, in general, the global economy, readers will get valuable insights on how international developments impact this market.

Key Insights from the Report

In 2017, around 720 thousand units of wheel and tire service equipment were sold across the globe. The report estimates that wheel and tire service equipment will be predominantly used for light vehicles in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, the use of wheel and tire service equipment for heavy vehicles will register highest volume CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

Throughout the forecast period, majority of wheel and tire service equipment are expected to be used in independent garages. By the end of 2026, independent garages from all over the world will have bought around 796 thousand units of wheel and tire service equipment.

In 2018 and beyond, more than half of the wheel and tire service equipment manufactured in the world will be used for wheel alignment. The report projects that Wheel and Tire Service Equipment will be remain a top-selling wheel and tire service equipment in the automotive industry. By 2026-end, the demand for wheel balancers will also gain traction, registering sales of more than 488 thousand units.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has been observed as the largest marketplace in the global wheel and tire service equipment landscape. High presence of automakers in APEJ countries such as China, India and South Korea, coupled with favorable industrial regulations and availability of low-wage labor, will continue to drive the growth of wheel and tire service equipment market in the APEJ region through 2026. By the end of forecast period, nearly 650 thousand units of wheel and tire service equipment will be sold across the APEJ region.

The report has also identified the key players in the global wheel and tire service equipment market. Companies namely, Arex Test Systems B.V., Boston Garage Equipment Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd LKQ Coatings Ltd., Istobal S.A., Con Air Equipments Private Limited, Vehicle Service Group, Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc., Symach SRL Standard Tools and Equipment Co., VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH, MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, Snap-on Incorporated, Samvit Garage Equipments, Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV), Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd., Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd., and Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Lp have been profiled in the report as global leaders in manufacturing wheel and tire service equipment. These companies are expected to remain active throughout the forecast period in the expansion of the global wheel and tire service equipment market.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Wheel and Tire Service Equipment brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Wheel and Tire Service Equipment brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Wheel and Tire Service Equipment and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Wheel and Tire Service Equipment and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Wheel and Tire Service Equipment: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

