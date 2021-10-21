Cybernetik is Conducting a Webinar on Robotic Solutions for the Food Industry

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —Cybernetik Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian industrial automation company that provides industrial automation to manufacturing companies in food, pharma, chemical and automobile industries.

Cybernetik is going to conduct a webinar on robotic solutions for food industry with a Singapore-based company named Enabling. Win on 29th Oct 2021. This webinar will be hosted by the Business Head, Srivatsa Mahesh at 12:30 pm- 1:30 pm IST in India.

Srivatsa Mahesh is the business head at Cybernetik who is looking after business and technology development for robotic applications for the food, automobile and manufacturing industries. With over 12 years of experience, he is passionate about technical design, automation, AI & digitisation.

The webinar session will last for an hour and will cover the following topics:

Types of robots

Applications in food industry

Design considerations

Advantages and limitations of robotic systems

During this live session, you can interact with the speakers, panelists, and other audience members and get your questions addressed right away.

Register now at https://www.airmeet.com/e/3df878b0-263c-11ec-9d2a-b1b4170f5b7b.

Cybernetik’s robotic solutions deliver the two primary benefits of automation viz. quality and speed. Designed to comply with various international standards, our pick and place robots, palletizers, case packers, and stretch wrappers sizably improve throughput, efficiency, and safety of food packaging operations.

About the Author:

Address – Gat No. 365, Urawade, Mutha Road, Opposite Indo-German Technology Park

City – Pune

State – Maharashtra

Country – India

Zip code/ PIN code – 412108

Phone Number – 020 6790 9600

Toll Free Number, if any – n/a

Fax Number, if any – n/a

Company Email ID – sales@cybernetik.com

Website: https://cybernetik.com/