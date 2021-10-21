What are the latest Automation trends in Packaging Industry?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — There are many reasons to use automated bundling systems, however, when it comes to industrial automation, a few questions arise. What level of automation is optimal for your packaging line, when is the best time to automate, and which procedures can you automate to get a substantial return on investment?

The unique solution in the packaging industry, in particular, spans all stages of the manufacturing process and supply chain. Packaging automation gear is never a “one-size-fits-all” solution, just like packaging itself. When it comes to packaging automation, there are five things to consider.

1. Production level required:

You may boost productivity and total speed in a single day with automated packing. Automated bundling line solutions, which would improve efficiency for applications of all volumes, would make the products sought profitably.

2. Impact of Automation on the line of Packaging:

Figure out which parts of the packaging process take the longest. Automate the areas that have the most impact on speed. This means you’ll need to do a cost-benefit analysis before scaling up the automation.

3. Automation price:

It is not a requirement that the automated hardware’s most vital components have the greatest influence. When opposed to the difficult and costly task of automating a sprayer inserter, automating a case selecting will have a higher impact and be more financially feasible. Consider the cost of automating specific parts before taking the plunge.

4. Line Flexibility:

An automated solution is not the ideal option if you want to speed up the process of multiple goods, packaging lines, and run lengths on a single line. A semi-automated technique is strongly recommended in such cases.

5. The intricacy of the Packaging Operation:

Automation may appear to be even less precise than manual labour when the packaging operation is complex and uncertain. There will be more packaging waste and a loss of money in such circumstances, as well as unrealistic packing results. To establish the cost and benefits of automating your procedures, you should engage with a packaging automation expert.

Above all, think about what you need right now and what you could need in five years. Look for important elements like system build quality and dependability. You’ll also need to track and compare the framework’s performance against that of other brands.