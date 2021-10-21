Knowband offers eCommerce modules tailored for Businesses – Know more!

Noida, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — One of the most well-known names in the eCommerce sector is Knowband. The history of the firm started as Velocity Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., in 2011. In 2015, however, the firm decided to split the eCommerce components onto their own website. As a result, Knowband was formed. Knowband focuses on eCommerce plugins and has become one of the leading names in the industry.

For many marketers, Knowband is essential in transforming the face of eCommerce. In fact, consumers are raving about the company’s modules and customer service. Furthermore, the company offers a massive selection of eCommerce plugins for various platforms. Customers may discover Prestashop extensions, OpenCart extensions, Magento 2 modules, and much more. In reality, Knowband offers the widest range of WooCommerce and Shopify modules. There are quite a plethora of alternatives available.

Knowband has been given some of the most coveted positions in the eCommerce sector after more than a decade in the market. The Prestashop Addons Store, for example, features a rating system, with Knowband at the top. It is also the ranking of Superhero Sellers. Knowband is also a Premium Partner at the Gold Agency level. Similarly, Knowband has won a slew of additional accolades.

Among the company’s many modules, there is a handful that it is particularly proud of. Consider the following example:

The Mobile App Builder

The Marketplace Modules

Marketplace Integration Modules – for Etsy, eBay, Google Shopping, NewEgg, and Walmart.

Abandoned Cart Plugin

Last, Prestashop One Page Checkout

That’s not the case! Knowband also organizes its modules into several categories so that customers can easily discover what they need. Checkout and Orders, Admin Tools, Discounts and Promotions, Social Networks, Free Stuff, and more are just a few examples. As a result, clients may easily select the finest option. Thus, this helps the clients choose the best without any hassle. In fact, the clients can choose from Spin and Win, Gift Card Manager, Store Locator, and many others.

What are the latest Knowband deals that clients may take advantage of?

Every month, Knowband offers new incentives to its distinguished clientele. The Autumn Sale provides reductions on client cart values during the current month. It also contains the following:

Customers who have a cart value of less than $50 will receive an additional 20% off with the Coupon Code DEAL20.

Then, with the Coupon Code DEAL25, get an additional 25% off orders of $50 or more.

Third, use the coupon code DEAL30 to get an extra 30% off orders of $100 or more.

Last but not least, use the Coupon Code DEAL35 to get an additional 35% off orders of $150 or more.

The agreement will be in effect in October 2021.

The client is important to Knowband. In reality, the relationship that the firm develops with the client is more important than selling the modules. As a result, the business guarantees that clients are happy with their purchases. In reality, be very certain before purchasing the module(s) from the website. As a result, if a visitor has a question about one of the plugins, Knowband delivers excellent customer service. As a result, it offers 90 days of free customer support on all transactions. The client, on the other hand, has the option of purchasing customer assistance for a longer length of time at a lower price.