Pine Timber Frames Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

Novel upfront technology and planning in framing turnkey designs of timber frame buildings are set to provide higher growth to the market over the long-term forecast period. Integrated frame designs are anticipated to cut construction schedule times by nearly 50%, and the overall cost of labor as well that is incurred with conventional building methods.

Also, lowered cost of construction and attractive designs, and consumer inclination towards selected turnkey designs, will bolster overall demand for timber frames. Strong supply-side winds are expected to turn the tables towards the brighter side and provide long-term headwinds to the timber frames market.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global timber frames market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Timber Frames Market Study

The global timber frames market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Common truss captures a governing share of the global timber frames market, and is set to create around US$ 230 Mn opportunity over the long-term forecast period.

Fir is the fastest-growing segment in the timber frames market, owing to rapid growth of fir production across Canada and the United States.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2020, and is expected to gain 34 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Personal space application is anticipated to lose around 260 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The U.K., Canada, and the United States of America are key countries dominating the demand for timber frames.

“Timber frame market growth is set make moves in accordance with regional policies and construction industry tunes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered of Timber Frames Market

Truss Common Truss King Post Truss Hammerbeam Truss Scissor Truss Others

Timber Pine Spruce Oak Fir Larch Others

Application Personal Space Commercial Space

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Fragmented High Potential Market: Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufacturers in the timber frames market are Randek, Taylor Lane Timber Frame Limited, Walker Timber Engineering, Persimmon Plc, WIGO GROUP, Low Field Timber Frames, Canadian Timber Frames, Tamlin Timber Frames, Bensonwood, Texas Timber Frames, Purcell Timber Frames Homes, and British Colombia Timber Frames Co. The market is fragmented in nature, with thousands of players positioned in North America and Europe.

Growing demand for timber frames and dynamic building codes have allowed market valuation to grow rapidly in the past half-decade. Despite market fragmentation, higher potential of the product will attract new players in the market over the coming years.

Key Players

Randek

Taylor Lane Timber Frame Limited

Walker Timber Engineering

Persimmon Plc

WIGO GROUP

Low Field Timber Frames

Canadian Timber Frames

Tamlin Timber Frames

Bensonwood

Texas Timber Frames

Purcell Timber Frames Homes

British Colombia Timber Frames Co.

More Valuable Insights on Timber Frames Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global timber frames market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of truss (common truss, king post truss, hammer beam truss, scissor truss, and others), timber (pine, spruce, oak, fir, larch, and others), and application (personal spaces and commercial spaces), across four major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

