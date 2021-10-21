Bakery Product : Key Factors Augmenting Demand For Agar Agar Flakes Market

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Agar Agar Flakes gives estimations of the Size of Agar Agar Flakes Market and the overall Agar Agar Flakes Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2019 to 2029

The report provides key statistics on the market status of leading Key players and offers key trends and opportunities of market. The Survey report aims to provide an overview of Agar Agar Flakes market Sales with detailed segmentation by type, display type, and geography.

Agar Agar Flakes Market: Overview

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals.

This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.The global bakery industry is on the rise, and several newer types of bakery products are being seen in bakery retail space

This is one of the key factors augmenting the demand for agar agar flakes. Legacy markets in North America and Europe have been the frontrunners in generating demand for agar agar flakes, though the recent surge in consumer food and beverage spending in emerging countries in Asia and Africa is being seen as a catalyst for the growth of the agar agar flakes market.

Agar Agar Flakes Market Segmentation

The agar agar flakes is segmented by grade, claim, end-use industry, application, and sales channel. The agar agar flakes market is divided by grade into food grade, technical grade, preactivate grade, bacteriological grade, and cosmetic & pharma grade. On the basis of claim, the agar agar flakes market is divided into kosher, organic, non-GMO, vegan, and standard.

In terms of end-use industry, agar agar flakes are used in food & beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. The sales channels for agar agar flakes are classified in direct sales, modern trade, convenience stores, specialty stores, small groceries, online retail, and other sales channels.

The global market for agar agar flakes can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Vegan Trend to Boost Agar Agar Flakes Consumption

The preference of consumers towards products labeled as organic and non-GMO is evident. This is attributed to changing dietary habits toward vegan, paleo, and keto. Agar agar flakes, being an algae derived emulsifier, have been preferred by those following vegan and keto diets as nutritional and fulfilling ingredients for confectionary usage.

The usage of agar agar flakes and powders has seen an increase in the healthcare and neutraceutical sectors. Agar agar flakes are converted to create vegan capsule shells. In the healthcare industry, agar agar flakes are usually used by dental practitioners for making dental impressions.

The development of pet food using agar agar flakes is a recent development. The previously used carrageenan, a natural food ingredient in wet pet food, has shown to have a negative impact on the health of pets. Gel derived from agar agar flakes is used in place of carrageenan. The use of agar agar flake gel in pet food has shown to have low to negligible allergenic outcomes.

Agar Agar Flakes to Boost Shoreline Economies

Agar agar flakes are directly produced from seaweed and sea vegetables, leading to an increase in the presence of producers at shorelines. Prominent agar agar flake producing countries are Japan, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and South Korea. The trade of plant-based thickeners such as agar agar flakes and similar products has positively affected the economies in these area.

The import of agar agar flakes into the North American market has been increasing due to the increased usage of organic quality herbs. The trade of commodities such as agar agar flakes in the European market has been mostly due to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

Current key players in the agar agar flakes market are Selt Marine Group, ROKO, Meron, B&V, GELITA AG, DEKOBACK GmBH, Penn Herb Company, Eden Foods, TIC Gums, and others. To meet the increasing demand for alternative ingredients, companies are focused on increasing their portfolio of products.

