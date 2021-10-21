Increasing Use Of Tamarind Extract In Food & Beverage Industries Is Projected To Driving Up The Market Demand

The Tamarind Extract Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Tamarind Extract demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Tamarind Extract Market Outlook across the globe.

What are the Driving Factors for Tamarind Extract Market?

With the increase in population, the demand for a food product is increasing and hence the cost. Globally 8.9% of people sleep without food which is increase the demand for confectionaries and other beverages.

Another factor that boosts the market growth is the easy availability of the extract in comparison to the natural product. The demand for the extracted product will increase with the busy lifestyle of people as 3.3 billion population is work it bestows easy alternative to working with the extract.

On the flip side, the growing knowledge among the people about various health care supplements that have natural extracts is bulging out. Tamarind extract has vitamin C in them which impede cancer up to an extent.

Competitive landscape

The key market players for the tamarind extract market are

Kanegrade Limited

Abc International

Abdullabhai Abdul Kader

Baaeco V Food Ltd.

MoonLite

Xi’an Victory Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Abc International

Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd

Shimla Hills

Adli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Tamarind extract is gaining popularity as a natural cosmetic ingredient and an important food flavoring agent among consumers and product developers all over the world. As the demand for tamarind extract increases year after year, an increasing number of business leaders and food manufacturers are taking note.

Another factor driving up demand for tamarind extract is that it is used as an herbal syrup in health drinks in developing countries. Investors in the tamarind extracts market should expect higher returns in the near future due to strengthened supply chain infrastructure and expanding global applications.

Key Segments

Form

Powered

Paste

End Use

Food Seasoning Sauces & Condiments Preservatives Confectionaries

Beverages Whiskey Wine Juice Blends Vodka

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Skin Care Hair Care

Pharmaceuticals

Households

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Food & Drink Specialty Stores Specialty stores Supermarket/Hypermarket Independent Small Groceries E-commerce



Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



COVID-19 Impact on Tamarind Extract Market

The industry has been harmed by COVID-19, which has caused havoc and a downward market curve. Supply and demand have been hampered by the pandemic, which has resulted in increased financial losses for manufacturing facilities.

Multiple government controls on product and service exchange have resulted in lower consumer demand, resulting in tight business growth. To prevent the virus from spreading further, the administration has taken preventative measures at different levels, one of which is monitoring sales practices in heavily affected areas.

However, the tamarind extract demand is high due to high fiber content and vitamin – C which is prescribed by the doctors to COVID-19 affected patients. The increased medical use has shown remarkable growth in the market.

