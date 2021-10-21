Looking for the Perfect Venue for a Family Functions?

Nagpur, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Taksh Banquet is affordable for family functions, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other celebrations.

If your family is large enough, you may need to find an event hall rental to hold your annual family reunion and other functions. If you are in Nagpur, Maharashtra, we would suggest you to check out the Taksh Banquet Hall in the Nagpur City. The event center can accommodate family reunions with over 100 guests. Our client’s often find that doing an event at Taksh Banquet Hall costs less because our prices include most of the things that are excluded in other banquet halls in the city.

Taksh Banquet Hall is spacious and great for party planning. Entertain your guests in our new banquet hall with a full service bar, audio and visual equipment. Not only private events, we also provide our banquet hall for corporate events such as business meet or any other event. As Taksh Banquet Hall is located at the prime location of Nagpur, it is the first choice for life celebrations in Nagpur.

We are driven to nurture each of your celebrations because we believe life is one big treasure of celebrations. Whether it is engagement, anniversary, birthday, corporate events we make it memorable one for you. Life is better when we are together. We are delighted to offer you the best of services than competing banquet hall. We know how to make your celebration special. Taksh Banquet Hall is one of the best wedding venues in Nagpur city.

About Taksh Banquet Hall

Taksh banquet Hall is located at the prime location of Nagpur with over 3000 sq. ft. of dedicated banqueting space.

1st Floor, Plot#5, Glass Box,

W.H.C. Road, Dharampeth,

Nagpur, Maharashtra – 440010

To make a booking request, call 9136790819 or email us at contact@takshbanquets.com

Visit: https://www.takshbanquets.com