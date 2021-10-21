Stainless Steel Round Bar and It’s Specification

Stainless Steel Round Bar Suppliers, Manufacturers, Exporter in UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Petromet Flange Inc is one of the topmost reliable sources of Stainless Steel Round Bar Manufacturers in UAE. We have been a prominent part of the growth of the Indian market and quality exports. Our company Manufactures Stainless Steel Industrial Round Bar in different shapes, sizes and with different specifications as per the customers’ requirements. Stainless Steel Forged Round Bar is designed and developed in accordance with international quality standards. We have ready stock available for shipment to most parts of the country. These Stainless Steel Round Bar are manufactured from high-grade corrosion-resistant metal alloy.

Petromet Flange INC is reputed and well known across the globe for its reliability and quality. The Stainless Steel Forged Round Bar is well known for their dimensional accuracy and finest finish, and resistance against corrosion. Petromet Flange INC is recommended as Leading Stainless Steel Round Bar exporters, and many more. We are also the dealers of Copper Alloy Round Bar, Duplex Steel Round Bars & so on.

Stainless Steel Round Bar Specification

Dimensions: EN, DIN, JIS, ASTM, BS, ASME, AISI

Standard : ASTM A276, ASTM A479

Material Grade: 304, 304L, 304H, 308, (308)/F45, 309, 309S, 310S, 310H, 312, 314, 316, 316L 316H, 316Ti, 317L, 321, 347, 347H,904L

Stainless Steel Round Bar: Outside Diameter in the range of 4mm to 500mm

Stainless Steel Bright Bar: Outside Diameter in the range of 4mm to 100mm

Stainless Steel Hex Bar: 18mm – 57mm (11/16″ to 2-3/4″)

Stainless Steel Square Bar: 18mm – 47mm (11/16″ to 1-3/4″)

Stainless Steel Flats: 1/2” to 10” in a thickness range of 2mm to 150mm, Custom Size Stainless Steel Flats available

Length: 1 to 6 Meters, Custom Cut Lengths

Form: Round, Square, Hex (A/F), Rectangle, Billet, Ingot, Forging Etc.

Finish: Black, Bright Polished, Rough Turned, NO.4 Finish, Matt Finish, BA Finish

Petromet Flange INC is a world-leading Supplier of Stainless Steel Round Bar.

We have professional staff to maintain the quality of Stainless Steel Round Bar throughout the manufacturing process from the selection of raw material to processing, marking, packaging, storage, and transportation. Our Stainless Steel Round Bar is hundred percent (100%) inspected before being packed and dispatched & all our materials are tested to International standards. Sometimes we also accept Third Party inspections appointed by our customers.

Also check out our – Stainless Steel Chemical Properties & Mechanical Properties

For more details visit – Stainless Steel Round Bar Suppliers in UAE