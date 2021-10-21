Surgical Microscopes Market Growth – Challenges and Opportunity

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global surgical microscopes market is projected to reach USD 915.6 million by 2021 from USD 508.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global operating microscopes market.

The global Operating Microscopes Market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for surgical/operating microscopes in neurosurgery. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

On the basis of end user, the Surgical Microscopes Market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. In 2016, hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global Operating Microscopes Market. The growing usage of surgical/operating microscopes in complex neurology, ENT, and dental procedures, and implementation of less-invasive surgical instruments during MIS procedures in hospitals are key market drivers in this end-user segment.

Challenge: High degree of technical expertise

Highly skilled personnel are required to handle advanced surgical/operating microscopes, especially in neurosurgery and ophthalmology. Efficiently maneuvering a surgical/operating microscope is a prime requisite while performing a procedure. Maneuvering a surgical/operating microscope is a skill that requires expertise. Lack of this skill could lead to time wastage during the adjustment of the microscope to obtain optimum views of the surgical site. However, microscope maneuvering is often overlooked as a trivial task and there are no quantitative methods to assess microscope maneuvering skill development. Thus, dearth of skilled labor and complexity of the instrumentation may pose as challenges for the growth of this market.

Opportunity: Emerging markets (China, India, Brazil, and The Middle East)

China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East are the emerging markets for surgical/operating microscopes; these markets are currently in the nascent stage. These markets lack proper standards and government regulations and offer a huge potential for providers unable to meet U.S. standards.

