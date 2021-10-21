FLUIDINOVA (Portugal), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US) and Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan) are leading players in Hydroxyapatite Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The Hydroxyapatite (HAp) market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025. The aging population across the globe, increasing demand for bioceramics in orthopedic and dental care applications, and increasingly easy accessibility to various medical treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market across the globe. The North American region is the prime consumer of Hydroxyapatite, globally. The Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market is projected to register the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market can be attributed to the flourishing healthcare sector in the region. Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India are experiencing rapid growth in their medical tourism sector, thereby fueling the growth of the domestic healthcare sectors in these countries.

The key companies operating in the Hydroxyapatite market are FLUIDINOVA (Portugal), SofSera Corporation (Japan), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan), SigmaGraft (US) and CAM Bioceramics (Netherlands)

Fluidinova is a public company registered in Portugal. It specializes in the production of synthetic nanocrystalline hydroxyapatite material, which is marketed under the brand name nanoXIM. It is a highly pure and single-phase nano-hydroxyapatite material, which is available in the form of pastes and powders. NanoXIM products are used for manufacturing medical devices, formulating personal care products, and carrying out R&D activities.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials specializes in the production of calcium-based materials such as hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP), and Tetra Calcium Phosphate (TTCP). The company also offers calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, and multi-phase mixtures. It offers Hydroxyapatite with different morphologies such as needle-shaped, spherical, and granules. These products are used in drug delivery systems and bone graft manufacturing.

Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. provides phosphate compounds, activated carbons, disinfectants, and sterilized agents. Hydroxyapatite is manufactured and marketed by the company through its special materials segment. It also offers TTCP, á-TCP, and â-TCP, along with monobasic and dibasic calcium phosphates through its special materials segment. The company has two production facilities in Japan.

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Hydroxyapatite market in 2020. The pandemic has resulted in the redirection of orthopedic doctors to attend COVID-19 patients. The orthopedic, dental, and plastic surgery procedures are being rescheduled to a later date in the year. These trends have affected the sale of implants, bone grafts, and other products where Hydroxyapatite is consumed. However, it is expected that the Hydroxyapatite market will recover in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 with the surge in surgical procedures, but this will not be sufficient to recover the drop in the Hydroxyapatite market in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, due to COVID-19.