Experience The Best Jet Ski Experience at South Coast JetSki

Poole, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast JetSki (https://southcoastjetski.co.uk) is one of the best jet ski hire clients can book. The company is run by a team of highly experienced water sports instructors. Potential clients can rest assured that professionals will attend to them and assist them with their needs.

Clients can ride their jet skis for one hour and thirty minutes for €100. Double rides are also offered in the same time frame with a price of €140 (Prices are subject to change without prior notice).

South Coast JetSki also offers corporate and team building packages. Clients can acquire such services if they call and make a request beforehand. The company greatly values customer experience. They always strive to meet the requirements and expectations of their clients. They create bespoke schedules and activities according to the needs of their clients. Hen and stag weekend parties are also welcomed at South Coast JetSki.

Customers can also choose to purchase gift cards to dedicate to someone else. For a price of €100, a single rider gift card voucher can be acquired. Double rider gift cards can also be acquired for €140 (Prices are subject to change without prior notice). However, customers should remember that the vouchers will expire if not used within a limited time.

South Coast JetSki recently purchased three brand new Seadoo Jet Skis last February 2021. The reason they got this model is that it has a re-designed hull and lower centre of gravity. This provides the best stability and the latest features. Potential clients can expect to feel safe and secure while riding the jetski safari Poole. These new Jet Skis are also very fast which can ensure clients they will have the ride of their lives. With a lightweight build, the professional riders of the company can easily navigate the waves using the ultra-responsive 2021 GTI model.

With their excellent and thrilling services, South Coast JetSki has gained many loyal clients. According to Sam T, one of their satisfied clients said: “Rory and the team are brilliant. Great time had by all and the GTI jet skis put a massive smile on everyone’s faces. Can’t wait to get back there again”.

For more information about the services they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://southcoastjetski.co.uk.

About South Coast JetSki

South Coast JetSki offers a Jet Ski experience to interested clients that want to feel the thrill of the sea. Clients can rest easy knowing they will be handled by professional instructors with many years of water sports experience. Their Jet Ski instructors are also qualified dinghy and windsurfing instructors. For enquiries, potential clients can fill out their contact form at https://southcoastjetski.co.uk/contact/. You may also talk to one of their employees by calling +44 7785 273399 or send them an email through info@southcoastjetski.co.uk.